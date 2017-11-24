More than 40 pounds of marijuana found in luggage at Nashville airport

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — More than 40 pounds of marijuana have been discovered inside luggage at Tennessee’s Nashville International Airport.

WZTV-TV reports that an affidavit says airport police seized 44 pounds of marijuana from luggage unclaimed at a carousel Tuesday night.

The luggage came from a Delta Air Lines flight from Seattle. The affidavit says the bags belonged to 43-year-old George Nellans, who was arrested when he arrived at the airport Wednesday afternoon.

Nellans was being held at the Davidson County Jail on $20,000 bond for the felony drug offense, and is due in court Nov. 29. It’s unclear if he has a lawyer.