East TN hunters charged with illegally importing deer carcasses

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (AP) — Wildlife officials in East Tennessee say four hunters have been charged with illegally importing carcasses of white-tailed deer with chronic wasting disease into the state.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency says the hunters were charged in November with importing deer carcasses from Virginia, a state that confirmed the presence of the disease in 2009.

The agency says the hunters brought entire deer carcasses that had not been properly prepared into Tennessee.

The agency has placed importation restrictions for deer, moose and elk carcasses from any state that has found a positive case. Chronic wasting disease has been documented in deer in 23 states and two Canadian provinces.