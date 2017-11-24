Experts give advice on how to work off those holiday pounds

JACKSON, Tenn. — Even though that Thanksgiving dinner may have been absolutely delicious, many West Tennesseans are waking up feeling like it ruined their diet.

“For as long as I’ve been doing this, you’ve always heard there is three to four thousand calories that an American eats at one meal on Thanksgiving day,” said Steve Roten, owner and general manager of Gold’s Gym in Jackson.

Training experts say that to shake off that “holiday hangover” brought on by sugar and carbs, drink a lot of water and get off the couch.

“Find something that you like and just do it,” gym attendee Kim Hoeldtke said. “If it means just walking, go walk. Ride your bike. Go ride your bike, but just do something. Don’t sit on the couch. Go. Do it. And have fun.”

If you’re not sure how to get started, Gold’s Gym representatives say talk to an expert for help.

“Going online and searching out the hottest workout trend is not the way to do it,” Roten said. “Talking to somebody that can actually look at you and see what you should be doing as an individual. It’s not cookie-cutter. You need to do what’s best for you.”

Training experts recommend some form of cardio three to five times a week, whether it be on a treadmill, elliptical or cycle.

“They want to know what’s the best exercise for your abs. The treadmill, because it’s body fat,” Roten said. “And we want cardio to get rid of the body fat.”

That along with two to three days of weight training.

“Because we want to keep muscle mass up,” Roten said. “That’s what controls our metabolism. A faster burning metabolism is going to make weight loss a lot easier.”

Gym goers we spoke with say they don’t condone depriving yourself from what makes you happy.

“You know, eat and enjoy,” Hoeldtke said. “Life is too short to not eat, as far as I’m concerned.”

Gym representatives say you can’t fix it all in one day by working out or with just one visit to the gym. They recommend maintaining a healthy lifestyle that includes eating well, being active and finding time for yourself.