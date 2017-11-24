Hundreds stand in line in Hub City for Black Friday deals

JACKSON, Tenn. — Many families skipped the turkey this year to stand in line, hoping to buy the hottest gadgets and electronics.

For those in it for the thrill of the chase, first comes waiting in line.

“We had a huge line this morning,” Academy Sports store director Steve Johnson said. “We had people out there 12 and 13 hours.”

Shoppers got up bright and early Black Friday, hoping to score the best deals.

“Definitely getting all my holiday shopping done, and a lot of shopping for myself as well,” Amy Polk said.

While some are just getting started, others like Polk have been at it all night.

“We actually started yesterday about 3,” Polk said. “We started at JC Penney, and we’ve gotten about two hours of sleep.”

While some shoppers got up early to take advantage of the really good deals, others say it’s about getting in the holiday spirit.

“We don’t really do it so much for the deals but just to hang out together. It’s a tradition,” shopper Jennifer White said.

Johnson said most people came for the two-for-one handgun sale but stayed for the deals throughout the store.

“It’s just so fast and so busy, and the day just goes by,” he said.

With some calling it a day after a store or two, shoppers like Polk will endure the lines until closing time.

“I love the atmosphere and the people, and there’s a lot of good deals that aren’t in the paper you see while you’re out shopping,” Polk said.

Academy Sports + Outdoors opened at 5 a.m. Black Friday and will close at 11 p.m.