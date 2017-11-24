Marine Corps League kicks off 70th annual Toys for Tots donation drive

MEDINA, Tenn. — On Friday, the Capt. Jack Holland Marine Corps League of Jackson kicked off their annual Toys for Tots fundraiser.

“We just try to make sure every child gets a new present on Christmas Day, boy and girl,” Casey Palmer, a Marine Corps veteran, said.

Toys for Tots was started by Maj. Bill Hendricks of the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve in 1947. They collected 5,000 toys that year.

“It’s that time of year when you want to get out and do something for your community,” U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Andy Vistrand said.

They are accepting new unwrapped toys for boys and girls as well as cash donations. According to the Toys for Tots website, last year their total revenue from the toy drive was over $280 million.

“At the end of the day, we served our country. Now we serve our community,” Palmer said. “And this is one way we can make sure that every child in the West Tennessee area that’s less fortunate can have a merrier Christmas.”

Vistrand says he has seen many kids that don’t even have the basic necessities during his time as a Marine. He wants to make sure they at least have a new toy to play with Christmas morning.

“For them to not have a Christmas, that’s heartbreaking to me,” Vistrand said. “So that’s one of the many reasons we get out here and do what we do.”

If you weren’t able to donate Friday, they will be collecting donations from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 25 and Dec. 2 at the Fred’s in Medina and the Toys R Us in Jackson.