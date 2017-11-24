Shoppers hit stores early for Black Friday deals

JACKSON, Tenn. — From no sleep to matching outfits, these shoppers are playing no games when it comes to getting that good deal.

It was all hands on deck as shoppers raced to Toys “R” Us to snag a good deal.

“We just come for the fun of it. We have fun,” shopper Jenny Mercer said.

“We’ve been up all night,” Kimo Davidson said.

Others are just getting their day started.

“This is our first stop,” Alisha Owens said. “We’ve come for the electronics and the games and board games, things like that.”

Toys “R” Us opened its doors at 5 p.m. Thursday and will stay open until 11 p.m. Friday.

“We just like to get the good deals and have a good time. It’s all about us getting together every year,” Robin Roberts said.

These deal-seeking veterans say for years they have found bargains by doing whatever it takes.

“We used to stand in line a long, long time — like hours,” Mercer said. “But we will do that if that’s what’s on our list and that’s what we need.”

Who needs sleep?

“We started about 9:30 p.m. after our family’s Thanksgiving in Trimble, Tennessee, and we all came to Jackson and met up,” Davidson said.

This warrior comes prepared, armed with her Christmas shopping to-do list.

“It has a list of all the people I’m buying something for and what my budget is on them,” Davidson said. “So I go through each store, and if I buy them a gift I write it down.”

Black Friday brings one thing that money can’t buy for some of these shoppers.

“We have others that will meet up with us afterwards, and we get breakfast and just have a good time,” Roberts said.

“It’s fun and it’s not all about the deals you get. It’s about memories you make with your family, too,” Davidson said.