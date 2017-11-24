Slight Chance for Showers on Saturday

Weather Update – 4:30 p.m. – Friday

After starting below freezing in most of West Tennessee, temperatures have warmed up to the lower and middle 60s under mostly sunny skies. We’ve got a mild night on the way but a cold front will move in tomorrow. Parts of the Mid-South may encounter an isolated shower or two during the first part of the last weekend of November.

TONIGHT

Clear skies will become cloudy by Saturday morning as the cold front gets closer to West Tennessee. Winds will be breezy at times too, from the southwest at 5 to 10 miles per hour, which could result in overnight lows only dropping to the middle and upper 40s at the coolest point of the night. This will be the first time in a week that temperatures start out in the 40s and there are more mild mornings ahead!

Temperatures are forecast to reach highs in the lower 60s tomorrow under mostly to partly cloudy skies. As the cold front moves through, an isolated shower will be possible. Most of West Tennessee will stay dry but if you do encounter any rain, it’ll likely be light and brief. The air behind the cold front is coming from the Pacific Ocean and won’t cause temperatures to drop very much on Sunday. In fact, next week looks very warm! Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the rest of the forecast and keep up with Storm Team Weather online for more updates!

Tom Meiners

Storm Team 7 Chief Meteorologist, CBM

Twitter – @WBBJ7TomMeiners

Facebook – facebook.com/WBBJ.tom.meiners

Email – tmeiners@wbbjtv.com