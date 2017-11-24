Star Center raises money through “Christmas Under the Stars”

JACKSON, Tenn. — Families from all over the Hub City and West Tennessee came out to the Jackson Fairgrounds Park tonight for what organizers are calling a new family tradition for the holiday season.

The Star Center has finally unveiled their holiday project, a drive-thru light display full of many different designs and colors. Star Center President Dave Bratcher said it’s been a three year work in progress.

“Really what we’re trying to do, is try to find something as a non profit to raise funds, but at the same time give a gift back to the community,” said Bratcher.

For the past three weeks, Bratcher and his team have been putting together all the displays. All proceeds will go towards the Star Center which he said has been very supportive with this project and feels it’s making strides toward disability resources since 1988.

“We feel like 29 years later, we’re doing the exact same thing, because many folks with disabilities find themselves in a period of darkness,” said Bratcher.

Bratcher sees this as an opportunity to shine a light featuring many local food vendors, a petting zoo with camels and even an appearance by Santa Claus himself, with the original workshop used on Court Square in Downtown Jackson during the 1950’s and 60’s.

The Star Center doesn’t know how many people to expect, but are just happy to see this project through.

Bratcher said tickets are $10 a car.

“Christmas under the stars” will be open from now until December 30th.

To learn more about pricing and times follow their link on their website: http://bit.ly/2n1qzK3