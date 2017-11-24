Tennessee Education Lottery Educator of the Week: Patti Hudgins

JACKSON, Tenn. — This week’s Educator of the Week presented by the Tennessee Education Lottery teaches here in the Hub City.

Patti Hudgins teaches second grade at Isaac Lane Elementary.

“I was a late comer. I’ve only been teaching for six years,” Hudgins said.

Before becoming a teacher, Hudgins worked in insurance and then owned her own business.

“It was one of those things that you put on the back burner and then years down the road. So this is basically my third career,” Hudgins said.

She says her mother told her she should become a teacher but she didn’t feel it was the right fit. But 35 years later she says she loves getting to see the creativity of the children each day.

“My daughter encouraged me a whole lot, my whole family did, to pursue this career,” Hudgins said.

Hudgins wants those looking into teaching to know that you have to have a passion for the job.

“If you don’t have a passion, you need to look for another profession,” Hudgins said.

She says her favorite thing about the job is the love she gets from her students.

“These smiles on their faces in the mornings and the hugs when they come in or when they leave,” Hudgins said.

Hudgins will now be eligible for the statewide Tennessee Education Lottery Educator of the Month Award. Starting in December, to vote for her or any of the other nominees, visit seehowitaddsup.com.