Warmer Weather Approaches For Black Friday

Weather Update – 7:45:00 a.m. – Black Friday (Nov. 24th 2017)

Black Friday Forecast: Happy Shopping Everyone! A beautiful day ahead with a mix of mostly sun and a few clouds. After a cold morning, the afternoon is looking much warmer with highs in the lower 60’s and light south winds. Yes, We indeed got a great deal on our weather today! A weak cold front will drop through the area on Saturday bringing clouds and a slight chance of a sprinkle mainly in the morning hours.

A decent chance of rain looks to be headed our way for mid week. Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for a look at the next chance for rain and keep up with Storm Team Weather online for more updates!

