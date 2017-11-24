West TN Healthcare Foundation invites all to #GiveFor731

JACKSON, Tenn. — Although Cyber Monday is coming up, you can also participate Tuesday in a nationwide day of giving.

This year, the West Tennessee Healthcare Foundation’s goal for “Giving Tuesday” is to raise $7,310 for their #GiveFor731 campaign. The Foundation has pledged to match any donations to the community fund.

If the goal is met, they will have $15,000 for the 2018 community grant awards.

“GiveFor731 allows us to be part of that national campaign but yet focus on our charities here in Jackson-Madison County,” The Foundation VP of Operations Beth Koffman said.

To donate to “GiveFor731,” stop by the Foundation on Tuesday at 74 Directors Row in Jackson.

For more information, visit the West Tennessee Healthcare Foundation’s “GiveFor731” web page.