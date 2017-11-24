Woman charged with shooting into car in east Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — A woman has been charged after court documents say she shot into a car driving on Whitehall Street in October.

Shaqueeda Douglas, 26, is charged with four counts of aggravated assault. Witnesses told police they saw Douglas standing on the front porch of a home on Whitehall Street near Scallion Drive as they drove by, according to court documents.

The witnesses said Douglas fired two shots at the passenger side of the vehicle, court documents say.

Four people were reportedly in the car at the time of the shooting, including a 9-month-old baby.

Two people in the vehicle were able to identify Douglas because they work with her, according to court documents.

Investigators recovered two .380-caliber shell casings on the porch of the home on Whitehall Street, court documents say.