Clearing Skies In The Afternoon

Weather Update – 9:15 a.m. – Saturday Nov. 25th

A weak cold front moves through west Tennessee over the morning hours bringing clouds and a few sprinkles. We will see a cooler night ahead, but no dramatic change in temperature. Clearing skies and sunshine in the afternoon with winds shifting from the north around 5 mph.

Clear skies just to our north and that area is heading our way. After the cold front gets through the area, expect a pretty good day in the afternoon and evening hours.

Brian Davis

Storm Team 7 Meteorologist

Twitter – @Brian7wbbj

Facebook – facebook.com/meteorologistbriandaviswbbj

Email – badavis@wbbjtv.com