Jackson Boxing Club holds reunion in the Hub City

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Boxing Club held a reunion today at their current headquarters near downtown Jackson.

Organizers said the event was for anyone who has ever been a member of the club, from 50 years ago until today.

They said the event was held to discuss raising funds for a new location. They said their current location has just recently been sold, but they have no intention of ending the legacy they’ve held within the community.

“The importance of keeping the Jackson Boxing Club open is to keep these kids off the street, give them something constructive to do. We try to bring them in and teach them right from wrong, do’s and don’ts,” said Director of the Jackson Boxing Club Obie Beard.

Beard said for now, they are still open at the Jackson Boxing Club’s current location on Sycamore Drive, Monday through Friday from 3:00 to 6:00.

If you are interested in donating to the cause or would like to find out more information, you can contact their number at 731-402-1078.