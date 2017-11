Missing Union City child found in Mississippi

UNION CITY, Tenn. — Union city police said they’ve found a child who’s been missing since Friday afternoon.

Chief Barfield said Samaris Siquin-Soto was found in McComb, Mississippi and said she is safe and will be returned to Union City shortly.

An amber alert was issued this morning after she was reported missing last seen leaving a restaurant at S. First Street in Union City around 4:30 pm on Friday.