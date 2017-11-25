Small Business Saturday promotes local Jackson stores

JACKSON, Tenn. — Today is small business Saturday, but local shops in the area have big expectations from shoppers.

It was the love of giving gifts that sparked Marilyn Jackson’s interest in owning a store. It didn’t take long before she made it happen.

“I started out on my dining room table, and so many people still remember coming to my house over on Charleston Square,” Jackson said.

Fast forward 30 years later, she’s celebrating Small Business Saturday not in her home, but as the owner of Marilyn Jackson’s Gifts on Vann Drive.

“We like to support our community and today is the day we want the community to support us,” Jackson said.

But owning a small business has it’s challenges.

“We do struggle, and it’s hard to compete online,” said Chris Smith, co-owner of Tailwagerz Pet Supply in north Jackson. “The world has gone to the role of internet.”

Smith says Small Business Saturday not only helps her store compete, but gives her customers that personal touch on items made close to home.

“We’re actually calling it Small Business Caturday and it’s a chance to give back to our customers,” she said.

Customers that will always leave with a smile on their face, as long as small store owners like Jackson stay in business.

“Customer service is our main goal, when you come here, we want to make you happy,” she said.

Small Business Saturday began in 2010 by American Express as a way to promote small businesses around the country.