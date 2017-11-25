Top basketball teams compete at Jackson Rotary Classic Invitation

JACKSON, Tenn. — Top basketball teams from across the country gathered in the Hub City today to compete at the Jackson Rotary Classic Invitation.

Women’s basketball teams from all over came to play the Jackson Rotary Classic Invitational.

Six games were played this morning at the Oman arena.

Organizers said 10 of the 12 teams are ranked in the top 25 and having them in Jackson brings an economical push to the area.

“I think it just is great for basketball fans across the county. It brings a focal point to Jackson as it did years ago,” said Bethel University Sports Information Director Dave McCulley.

This is the second year the Rotary Classic came to Jackson, but organizers said they are making plans to host it for a third year.