Annual Yuletide Pop-Up market returns to Downtown Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — It’s time to Christmas shop and help out local businesses!

The annual Yuletide Pop-Up market took place at the new Southern Hotel downtown.

Shoppers got a chance to visit the vendors both Saturday and Sunday.

Local artist said it’s important the community support small businesses.

“This is a very important event because we all hand make everything and for people to shop local is important to us because we really don’t get that much support anymore because of all the big box stores,” said Ty Jewelry Collections Brandie Williams.

Everything was handmade by local artists.