Local retail stores restock and recover after Black Friday

JACKSON, Tenn. — The sidewalk lining Old Hickory Mall looked a lot different on Black Friday than it did on Sunday afternoon.

“This is my fifth one with Academy, so I’ve got to go through a few of them. So not too big of a surprise, but yeah, it’s always an adventure,” said Ryan Eaton, manger at Academy Sports + Outdoors.

We stopped by Academy Sports + Outdoors who say the best sellers Friday were bicycles, grills, and clothes, clothes, clothes. A fleece jacket they say sold for ten bucks, was almost completely wiped out.

“That was one of the things that I definitely saw just disappear,” Eaton said. “When I left Wednesday night, I left it full, and when I came in by 1:00 on Friday, it was gone.”

Then WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News headed over to JCPenney in Jackson where we met shoppers who chose not to face the craziness of Black Friday.

“Oh, that was too mad for us. We didn’t want all of the pushing and shoving, so we just laid back for today,” said Jimmy White, a Sunday shopper.

JCPenney representatives say, one of the best sellers this Black Friday was small appliances such as waffle irons and air fryers, that seemed to just fly off the shelves.

“Blue jeans and things like that. Pots and pans and things like that,” said White. “Oh, so a little of everything,” asked WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Reporter Amanda Gerry. “Just a little of everything. That’s right. Everything on sale, we try to get it,” White replied.

One of the hottest places to shop this Friday though, was the internet. Reports show that shoppers spent a record 5 billion in 24 hours, and Cyber Monday is right around the corner. But local retail stores say they know what the holiday season brings, and they say, bring it on.

“We’ll get it stocked back up and keep rocking it out,” Eaton said.

You can still find some remaining Black Friday sales at local retail stores in the area. JCPenney tells us their deals on appliances will continue for the rest of the month.

And with tomorrow being Cyber Monday, some stores such as Academy Sports + Outdoors say if you don’t want to risk shopping online, they will match those prices in store as well.