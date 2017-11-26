Man shoots woman after argument in Trenton; Woman flown to Memphis hospital

TRENTON, Tenn– Saturday night a Trenton neighborhood was filled with crime tape and flashing lights as investigators search for a reason behind gunshots.

“We got a call out here about a possible gunshot victim.” Gibson County Sheriff Paul Thomas said.

Gibson County Sheriff Deputies search for clues after they got a call just before 11 Saturday night to the home on McMurry Road in Trenton.

“It looks like it was a domestic incident between a man and a lady and they have some mutual kids together.” Thomas said.

Officials aren’t commenting on the relationship between the man and woman but say the woman was the one injured.

“We have one victim that was airlifted from the scene. She’s still alive right now.” Thomas said.

As investigators comb the scene investigators say they have one person in custody. They are not saying if the children were at home at the time of the shooting.

“We’re just processing the scene. The shooting took place in the driveway so we are just looking for some evidence from the scene right there in the driveway right now.” Thomas said.

Sheriff Thomas says they are taking a closer look at a car.

“We have their vehicle at our sheriff’s office secured right now and we will be getting a search warrant to search that vehicle for any evidence from the crime.” Thomas said.

Officials are not identifying those involved.

Stay with WBBJ for the latest.