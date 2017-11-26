A Pleasant Weather Pattern For Sunday Through Tuesday

Weather Update – 3:45 p.m. – Sunday Nov. 26th

High pressure builds in making for a dry weather pattern to end our weekend and start our work week. Temperatures slowly warm up to near 70 by Tuesday. Another night ahead with warmer afternoon temperatures and continued sunny weather on Monday. We continue to warm to near 70 on Tuesday before some rain comes our way on Wednesday.

SUNDAY EVENING FORECAST:

The kids will start back to school with a fairly cold Monday morning. Take the coats or jackets in the morning. Warmer in the afternoon at around 66 under sunshine.

