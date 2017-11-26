West Tennessee gets active with Annual Sequoyah Race at Pinson Mounds

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — Racers laced up and hit the pavement at the Pinson Mounds today.

It was apart of the Annual Sequoyah Race. This is the third and final day of the Thanksgiving weekend race series.

Runners had the chance to participate in a marathon, half marathon, 10K, and 5K.

Organizers said it was started as a chance for residents to get out and get active.

“I’ve lived in Jackson for over 30 years, I live in Los Angeles now. I like to come back and put these races on, because I like to create a healthy atmosphere for fitness good eating and good health overall,” said Race Director Joshua Holmes.

All racers received a custom medal and of course-bragging rights.