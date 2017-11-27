Allen Bernard Johnson

Funeral services for Allen Bernard Johnson, age 50, will be held Thursday, November 30, 2017 at 1:00 pm at Pleasant Plains Missionary Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Mr. Johnson died Wednesday, November 22, 2017 at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital.

Visitation will begin Wednesday morning from 9:00 am until 7:00 pm at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from6:00 pm until 7:00 pm. Mr. Johnson will lie in state at Pleasant Plains Missionary Baptist Church Thursday afternoon from 12:00 pm until time of service.