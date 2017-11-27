David A. Keeton

David A. Keeton, 63, of Parsons, TN, passed away Friday, November 24th, at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville.

He was a former long time Decatur County Road Supervisor, an auctioneer, real estate agent and farmer.

David is survived by his wife, Judith Ballinger Keeton, of Parsons; a daughter, Kari (Jeremy) Voigtmann, of Nashville; his mother, Lona Crawley Keeton, of Parsons; two sisters, Georganna (Rick) Coleman, of Decaturville; Sandra Gregory, of Nashville; a brother, Sam Condron, of Elgin, TX; many extended family members and friends.

He was predeceased by his father, Sanders Leon Keeton and a brother, John Keith Keeton.

A Graveside Service will be held at Manley’s Chapel Cemetery, Sugar Tree, TN, at 1 PM on Monday, November 27th, with Bro. Jimmy Pearcy officiating. Burial will follow.

Visitation will be Sunday from 2 PM – 6 PM and Monday from 9 AM – 11 AM. Visitation will be at Reed’s Chapel in Decaturville.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are requested to:

Manley’s Chapel Cemetery Fund

C/o Wanda Miller

1300 Palmer Rd.

Camden, TN 38320