David A. Keeton
David A. Keeton, 63, of Parsons, TN, passed away Friday, November 24th, at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville.
He was a former long time Decatur County Road Supervisor, an auctioneer, real estate agent and farmer.
David is survived by his wife, Judith Ballinger Keeton, of Parsons; a daughter, Kari (Jeremy) Voigtmann, of Nashville; his mother, Lona Crawley Keeton, of Parsons; two sisters, Georganna (Rick) Coleman, of Decaturville; Sandra Gregory, of Nashville; a brother, Sam Condron, of Elgin, TX; many extended family members and friends.
He was predeceased by his father, Sanders Leon Keeton and a brother, John Keith Keeton.
A Graveside Service will be held at Manley’s Chapel Cemetery, Sugar Tree, TN, at 1 PM on Monday, November 27th, with Bro. Jimmy Pearcy officiating. Burial will follow.
Visitation will be Sunday from 2 PM – 6 PM and Monday from 9 AM – 11 AM. Visitation will be at Reed’s Chapel in Decaturville.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are requested to:
Manley’s Chapel Cemetery Fund
C/o Wanda Miller