Kade Pearson finishes as a Mr. Football finalist

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Huntingdon quarterback and linebacker, Kade Pearson registered 20 plus touchdowns on offense while racking up 57 tackles and eight sacks on defense. He led his team to a 12-1 record but fell short of the semifinals after suffering a tough loss to Cornersville. Pearson said he learned a very valuable lesson from this season.

“When the adversity hits, we just keep on going, put your head down and keep on going,” Pearson said.

Pearson said he still doesn’t know if he will play football at the next level.