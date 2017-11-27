Leukemia survivor’s wish is granted

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. –A Decatur County girl’s wish came true, Monday night.

15-year-old Michael Michelle was diagnosed with leukemia three years ago. She is now in remission after treatment at St. Jude in Memphis. Family and friends surprised her at Snider’s Barn with gifts and food. The ‘Make-a-Wish’ program gave her a trip to Disneyworld in Honolulu, Hawaii. Her family says they are ecstatic.

“I just want to thank ‘Make A Wish’ for everything they have done. If it wasn’t for them, we wouldn’t be able to do this,” said Michael Michelle’s mother, Kimberly Morgan.

Michael Michelle will be traveling with her family to Honolulu, Saturday.