Local farm owner says Christmas tree season offers family experience

HARDEMAN COUNTY, Tenn. — With Christmas only a month away, families can already shop for trees at a local farm.

“It is a great family experience, from the time you park and get out till you load your tree,” Falcon Ridge Farm owner Bart Gilmer said.

During the Christmas season at Falcon Ridge Farm in Toone, local families can come visit and choose from a large variety of Christmas trees.

“We’re selling the experience along with the tree,” Gilmer said. “It’s a family based experience. You come here and take a wagon ride back here to the field, enjoy the smell and the fresh air and everything that goes along with it.”

When it comes to finding the perfect tree, Gilmer says it’s the experience that counts.

“Pick out the perfect tree, and if you like to cut it, we’ll provide you with a saw and you can cut it yourself. If you want us to cut it, we’ll cut it for you as well,” Gilmer said.

From Leyland cypress to Virginia pine, hundreds of trees are sold during the holiday season at the farm, with more and more sold each year.

“Last year we sold a little over 200 trees,” Gilmer said. “Year before, a little over 100 trees, and our ultimate goal is to sell between five and six hundred trees a year.”

Bart’s father, Ray Gilmer, says his favorite part is how families are able to come and create memories together.

“The Christmas trees is my favorite time of year. It’s a great time of year,” Ray said. “Of course what we’re selling is the experience. It’s ’cause you can get a tree in a lot of places, but we want families to have that time together and cherish that.”

The farm has many activities for families to come enjoy including petting farms, a playground and a souvenir shop.

“It really all pays off this time of year when you see a family out here making memories that they’ll make forever,” Bart said.