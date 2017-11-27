Local stores offer discounts for Cyber Monday

JACKSON, Tenn. — A rush of shopping and savings wrapped up Cyber Monday.

“Saving money — that’s the goal,” Chelsea Hughes, a Cyber Monday shopper, said. “Save as much money as possible.”

On Monday, stores are offering some big deals online. Target is offering 15 percent off their entire site. Amazon and Best Buy have deals on all kinds of electronics.

“Headphones, Baby Alive, the little egg hatch-it things that are $60 for no reason. Maybe I can find it for $40,” Hughes said.

But it’s not just the big box stores that are offering these deals. Stores right here in Jackson are getting in on Cyber Monday.

“A lot of people don’t realize you can shop local with Cyber Monday, and with Cyber Monday we’re doing 30 percent site wide,” Calista Joyce, owner of Beyond Vogue, said.

Beyond Vogue has clothes, jewelry, a baby line and even candles.

Mam’selle in north Jackson is also offering deals.

“We have our online website and everything is 30 percent off. The code is ‘cyber 30,'” Becca Rogers, an employee at Mam’selle, said.

Cyber Monday started back in 2005.

Shoppers are expected to spend over $6 billion on Cyber Monday.