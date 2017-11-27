Man charged with criminal exposure to HIV

JACKSON, Tenn. — Police arrested a registered sex offender accused of exposing a woman to HIV.

Reginald Sanders, 30, appeared Monday in Jackson City Court charged with criminal exposure to HIV.

“They met on an online dating site called Badoo,” Jackson City Court Judge Blake Anderson read from an affidavit.

Sanders is accused of having sex with a woman and not telling her he is HIV positive, according to court documents. “Had sex several times at her residence,” Anderson read.

According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Sanders is on the sex offender registry for a similar case from 2011.

Sanders is currently free on $7,500 bond.