Man charged with reckless endangerment; accused of running from police

JACKSON, Tenn. — Police have arrested a man on reckless endangerment charges.

Officers say they chased Richard Aldridge Friday night after noticing a clear bag of what appeared to be meth in his hand.

Police say Aldridge refused to provide identification after a stop on Roberts Street in south Jackson and drove away before abandoning his car and then running away on foot.

A K-9 was later deployed to help take him into custody in a nearby wooded area.

Aldridge is also charged with evading arrest by motor vehicle and resisting arrest.

His bond is set at $40,000.