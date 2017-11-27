Mr. Steve Hilt

Mr. Steve Hilt, age 60 of Puryear, Tennessee passed away at his residence on Monday, November 20, 2017. His funeral service will be 1:00 P.M. Saturday, November 25, 2017 at McEvoy Funeral Home conducted by Bro. Mike Rhodes of Puryear Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Memorial Cemetery with Military Honors. Serving as pallbearers are: Stephen Hilt, Jr., Christopher Hilt, Rodney Bond, Anthony Bond, Doug Brockwell, and Adam Brockwell; honorary pallbearers are Troy Milam and Curtis Capps.

teve was born on May 4, 1957 in St. Louis, Missouri to the late Charles Edward Hilt and the late Violet Kathryn Calhoun Hilt. He leaves behind his wife: Sarah Hilt of Puryear, daughters: Sabrina (Brent) Hoeck of Murray, Kentucky and Carol Thompson of Paris; sons: Christopher (Carey Fish) Hilt of Maryland, Stephen Hilt, Jr. of Puryear, Rodney Bond and Anthony (Kelly Delmont) Bond, all three of Murfreesboro, Tennessee; Sisters: Kathie Hilt of Paris, Toni (Danny) Brockwell of McKenzie, Tennessee; Sisters in law: Kay Hilt of California and Donna Hilt of Henry, Tennessee; Grandchildren: Dustin Charlton; Zoie and Kayleigh Hilt; Kagan, Dawson, and Casey, Hileman; Maddie, Riley, Carter, and Kammie Hoeck; Fabre’ Thompson, Alexis, Hunter, and Mason Bond; and Allison Delmont; special friend: Whitey Hilt; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and special friends. Steve is also preceded in death by his sister: Tina Hilt (2017), and by his two brothers: Danny and Chuck Hilt.

Steve was a U.S. Navy Veteran. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed camping, hunting, and fishing. His favorite quote was “I’m a rich man because of my family”. Steve formerly worked for W.A. Kendall Company.

The family requests that memorials for Steve be made to: Adopt A Vet, 3030 Mays Bridge Road, Paris, TN 38242.