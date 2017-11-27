Mrs. Margaret Atchison Holland

Mrs. Margaret Atchison Holland, age 92 of Paris, Tennessee passed away on Friday, November 24, 2017 at the Paris Healthcare and Rehab Center. Her funeral service will be held 2:30 P.M. on Monday, November 27, 2017 at McEvoy Funeral Home with Gary Collier conducting. Serving as pallbearers are Van Bowden, James Bowden, Darrin Thompson, Carter Thompson, James Hefner, and Henry Cook. Burial will follow in Maplewood Cemetery. Visitation is scheduled at McEvoy Funeral Home on Sunday from 4:00 until 7:00 P.M. and again on Monday after 1:00 P.M. until service.

Margaret Holland was born on November 7, 1925 in Henry County, Tennessee to the late Thomas E. Atchison and the late Annie Elizabeth Burdin Atchison. She married Morris B. “Billy” Holland on March 30, 1946 and he preceded her in death on July 8, 2011. She is survived by her daughter: Anna Fay (Billy) Bowden of Paris, her brother: John T. (Hazel) Atchison of Camden, grandchildren: Van (Jan) Bowden of Paris and Christie (Darrin) Thompson of Paris, great grandchildren: James Bowden, Megan Bowden, Carter Thompson, and Sadie Thompson, sister in law: Dorothy (Hugh) Kelso, numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews.

Mrs. Holland was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Paris. She formerly worked at Holley Carburetor plant in Paris and was co-owner and bookkeeper of Holland’s Body Shop.