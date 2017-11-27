Mrs. Marilyn Hancock Young

Mrs. Marilyn Hancock Young, age 82, of Springville, Tennessee passed away on Thursday, November 23, 2017 at her residence. Her funeral will be a private family graveside service and her grandsons serving as pallbearers are: J.R., Zeb, Chance, Little Jim, and Woodrow Young, Blake and Will Burrus and Landon Prather. Public visitation is scheduled at McEvoy Funeral Home on Sunday November 26, from 4:00 until 8:00 P.M.

Mrs. Young was born on March 14, 1935 in Paris, Tennessee to the late Irving Hancock and late Hester Winsett Hancock. She married Jim Young, who survives in Springville, Tennessee on March 15, 1957. She is also survived by her daughter Jo (Tim) Burrus of Camden, son: Tony (Pam) Young of Springville; grandchildren: J.R. Zeb, Chance (Gretchen), Little Jim, and Woodrow Young; Blake and Will Burrus; and Alyx (Landon) Prather, great grandchildren: Paislee Jane Young and Gus Young, special friends: Barry, Robin, Gage, and Lindsey Hainley, and Kathy Myers.

Mrs. Young was a graduate of Springville High School and of U.T. Martin. She worked and retired as a school teacher for 30 years in the Henry County School System and was called back to substitute teach for ten years after retirement. She volunteered with Henry County Resource Center and with Helping Hands. She was a longtime member of Poplar Grove Methodist Church.

The family requests in lieu of flowers that memorials be made to the Retired Teachers Association, Helping Hands or the Henry County Resource Center.

