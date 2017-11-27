Mugshots : Madison County : 11/22/17 – 11/27/17

1/49 Shiquaja Kidd Harassment

2/49 Alecia Lipford Violation of probation

3/49 Anterrious Jones Failure to appear

4/49 Ashley Burgess Failure to appear



5/49 Billy King Driving on revoked/suspended license, open container law

6/49 Caitlin Gibson DUI

7/49 Cody Witherspoon Aggravated assault, disorderly conduct

8/49 Cory Clifft Possession of methamphetamine, unlawful drug paraphernalia, public intoxication



9/49 David Morisch Driving on revoked/suspended license

10/49 David Richardson Failure to appear

11/49 Daymardris Forrest Simple possession/casual exchange, public intoxication

12/49 Dennis Watkins Driving on revoked/suspended license



13/49 Dakotah Lamuska DUI

14/49 Donald Patrick Obstructing/hindering an investigation

15/49 Flora Hart DUI

16/49 Frank Watkins Contraband in penal institution, schedule IV drug violations, simple possession/casual exchange



17/49 George Franklin Violation of probation, violation of community corrections

18/49 Howard Greenhill Shoplifting

19/49 Ira Croom Failure to comply

20/49 Isaac Jones Aggravated assault



21/49 Jennifer Post Failure to comply, driving on revoked/suspended license

22/49 Jeremy Hill Violation of community corrections

23/49 Jesse Sigler Violation of order of protection

24/49 Justin Scallion Violation of parole, evading arrest, failure to appear



25/49 Kanelius Ward Violation of community corrections

26/49 Korlan Dunlap Driving on revoked/suspended license

27/49 Larry Fuller Failure to appear, driving on revoked/suspended license

28/49 Latawnya Cole Violation of probation



29/49 Mandy Robison Simple domestic assault

30/49 Marcus Fuller Shoplifting

31/49 Marrikus Nesby Failure to appear

32/49 Melony Weatherford Violation of probation, violation of community corrections



33/49 Mico Perez Failure to appear

34/49 Reginald Sanders Criminal exposure to HIV

35/49 Richard Aldridge Evading arrest, resisting stop/arrest, reckless endangerment, reckless driving

36/49 Robert Knight Unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving on revoked/suspended license



37/49 Sammie Sanders Violation of probation

38/49 Shaqueeda Douglas Aggravated assault, violation of probation

39/49 Stephen Austin DUI, schedule IV drug violations, driving on revoked/suspended license

40/49 Tarra Clark Assault



41/49 Terry Clark Violation of community corrections

42/49 Thomas Reed Public intoxication

43/49 Timothy Mayfield Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving on revoked/suspended license

44/49 Tocia Cobb Criminal trespass



45/49 Tony Boyle DUI, violation of implied consent law

46/49 Tony Nunnally DUI

47/49 Torrus Jones Contraband in penal institution, fabricate/tamper/destroy evidence, unlawful drug paraphernalia

48/49 Walter Burkley Aggravated domestic assault



49/49 Zackaus Achols Failure to appear



































































































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 11/22/17 and 7 a.m. on 11/27/17.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.