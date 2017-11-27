Package store robbery suspect indicted in federal court

JACKSON, Tenn. — A man accused of robbing a package store on Whitehall Street in July is now facing federal charges.

Decarlos Taylor is charged with unlawful transportation of firearms, a crime of violence involving a firearm, and interference with commerce by threat or violence, according to documents filed in U.S. District Court in Jackson.

Court documents say Taylor is accused of using a Smith & Wesson .38-caliber revolver in the robbery at Eastgate Discount Tobacco and Beer on Whitehall Street. Taylor is accused of robbing a female clerk at gunpoint and taking $435 from the store, court documents say.

Jackson police confirmed Taylor was arrested July 13 after he ran from the store and hid inside an abandoned home on Labelle Street. Court documents filed in Jackson City Court after the robbery say Taylor admitted to the robbery and using the gun.

His next appearance in U.S. District Court is scheduled for Dec. 11.