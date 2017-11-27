Police: Suspect held gun to resident’s head in Dyersburg break-in

DYERSBURG, Tenn. — Police have confirmed a man is in custody after a Sunday night burglary in Dyersburg.

Dyersburg police responded around 7 p.m. to a report of a burglary in progress on Skyline Heights, according to a news release. A responding officer reportedly saw two men running west across High Street.

Officers spoke with the victim of the burglary who said one of the men seen running from the home had kicked in a door and held a gun to the head of one of the people inside, the release says.

Police confirmed there were children in the home during the break-in.

The victim was able to identify Eric Ray Kincherlow, 25, as the individual with the gun, the release says.

Kincherlow is charged with two counts of aggravated burglary. He is in custody at the Dyer County Law Enforcement Center.