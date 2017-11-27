Sunshine Stays With Us A little Longer

Weather Update – 7:30 p.m. – Monday Nov. 27th

The stable and dry weather pattern continues into Tuesday and Wednesday before rain comes in overnight Wednesday. Overnight lows dropping to the upper 30’s to lower 40’s overnight with clear skies. Tuesday will bring cold start and mild afternoon much like we had Monday. Most of Wednesday is looking dry as well and looking at current forecast maps, the system that may give some rain is slowing down some, meaning dry through Wednesday evening with rain chances overnight Wednesday into mainly early evening Thursday.

Brian Davis

Storm Team 7 Meteorologist

Twitter – @Brian7wbbj

Facebook – facebook.com/meteorologistbriandaviswbbj

Email – badavis@wbbjtv.com