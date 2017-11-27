THP identifies man killed in I-40 crash at Parkers Crossroads

HENDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Highway Patrol has identified a man killed in a Sunday night crash on I-40 at Parkers Crossroads.

The crash occurred around 10 p.m. near mile marker 106 on Interstate 40, according to a THP report.

Bradley Dean, 45, of Huntingdon was killed in the crash, according to the report.

Dean was driving a pickup truck westbound when his truck crossed the median and struck an eastbound tractor-trailer, according to the report.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured, according to the report.

The report says both drivers were wearing seat belts.