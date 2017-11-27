Tory Markeica Howard

Funeral Services for Tory Markeica Howard will be held Tuesday, November 28, 2017 at 1:00 PM at St. John No. 1 Missionary Baptist Church on Adair Road. Mrs. Howard died Tuesday, November 21, 2017 at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital.

Visitation will begin Monday morning from 9:00 am until 7:00 pm at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 6:00 pm until 7:00 at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. Mrs. Howard will lie in state at St. John No. 1 Missionary Baptist Church Tuesday afternoon from 12:00 pmuntil time of service.