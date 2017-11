Troopers investigate deadly I40 crash

Parkers Crossroads, Tenn. — Troopers investigate a deadly crash on Interstate 40. It happened near mile marker 106 Sunday night in Parkers Crossroads. Law enforcement say a truck driving westbound crossed the median and hit a semi truck. Investigators say the driver who crossed the median died. The driver of that semi is okay. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.