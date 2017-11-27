USJ’s Charles Campbell finishes as a finalist for the Mr. Football Kicker of the Year award

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — USJ’s Charles Campbell during the 2017 season, made 6 out of 12 field goals with his longest coming from 50 yards out. He finished the year 40/43 extra points with 41 touchbacks. He was up for the Mr. Football Kicker of the Year award where he finished as a finalist. It was not the outcome Campbell had hoped for, but it taught him a valuable life lesson.

“Definitely not the season I wanted, I had a lot of just not good field goals or times but I feel like it’s really going to help me down the line just because I learned how to deal with adversity this season, I’ve never had to deal with that,” Campbell said.

In June he will head to the University of Indiana to continue his kicking career.