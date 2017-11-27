Warm Up Begins Today!

Weather Update 7:30 AM:

Another very chilly start to the day temps were in the upper 20s and low 30s for most of West Tennessee. There will be a warm up today as High pressure moves off to the east into Middle and East Tennessee. Our flow will be out of the south today, allowing temperatures to rise into the upper 60s. Otherwise, just expect plenty of sunshine the next couple days with warming temperatures. I’ll have another check of the full forecast coming up on ABC 7 Midday at 11:30 and CBS 7 at Noon.

