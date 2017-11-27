Woman charged with shooting at vehicle with baby inside

JACKSON, Tenn. — Police arrested a woman accused of shooting at a vehicle in east Jackson with a baby inside.

Shaqueeda Douglas appeared Monday in Jackson City Court charged with four counts of aggravated assault.

“Douglas stood up and pointed a pink-black handgun at their vehicle as they drove by,” Jackson City Court Judge Blake Anderson read from an affidavit.

According to court documents, an eyewitness told police Douglas shot at a vehicle Oct. 6 in the 600 block of Whitehall Street.

“Douglas fired two shots at the passenger side,” Anderson read.

Investigators said there were four people inside the vehicle, including a 9-month-old baby. Police said two eyewitnesses identified Douglas as the shooter.

Douglas is currently being held at the Madison County Jail in lieu of $50,000 bond.