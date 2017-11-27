Woman in critical condition after weekend shooting in Trenton

GIBSON COUNTY, Tenn. — A woman is in critical condition and her husband will face attempted murder charges after a Saturday night shooting in Trenton, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies responded around 10:30 p.m. Saturday to a possible domestic-related shooting on McMurray Road, according to a release from the Gibson County Sheriff’s Office.

There they found Shena Johnson-Cliff, 31, lying in the driveway with apparent gunshot wounds to her face and upper chest, according to the release.

Witnesses told deputies her husband, Bobby Cliff Jr., 34, had shot her and then left in a Chevy Tahoe.

Trenton police saw Cliff driving the Tahoe a short time later. He was taken into custody without incident, according to the release.

Johnson-Cliff was airlifted to Memphis with six gunshot wounds, according to the release, and is still listed in critical condition.

The couple’s three minor children were home at the time of the shooting, according to the sheriff’s office. They were inside while the shooting took place outside in the driveway.

The children are safe and currently in the care of family members, according to the release.

Cliff is being held at the Gibson County Correctional Complex.

Official charges will be filed Monday and will include attempted second-degree murder, criminal attempt to commit second-degree murder, possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, and unlawful carrying or possession of a firearm, the release states.

Cliff’s bond had not been set at the time of the release and no court appearance had been scheduled.