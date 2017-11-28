5 West Tenn. men face federal charges in ‘robbery crime spree’

JACKSON, Tenn. — Five men have been indicted in an alleged crime spree involving robberies at seven West Tennessee businesses.

A federal grand jury returned a 14-count indictment Nov. 20 charging five men with robbery affecting interstate commerce and carrying and/or brandishing firearms during the commission of the robberies, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

D. Michael Dunavant, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Tennessee, announced the indictment Tuesday.

According to the indictment, from July 1, 2016, through Oct. 31, 2016, Jenial Edwards, 25, of Bolivar; Scotty Edwards, 25, of Bolivar; Eddie Matthews, 26, of Bolivar; Zarius Norment, 21, of Whiteville; and Johnny Cross, 54, of Bolivar were on a robbery crime spree.

Separately and together, the defendants robbed seven businesses in Bolivar, Whiteville and Jackson, the release states. Some of the defendants possessed firearms in each of these robberies.

If convicted, each defendant faces up to 20 years imprisonment for each of the robberies and a $250,000 fine, the release states. In addition, they face a consecutive seven-year sentence for brandishing a firearm during the robberies.

Jenial Edwards has an additional penalty of not more than 10 years for being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, according to the release.