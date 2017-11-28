Adult, 2 juveniles charged after weekend endangered child alert

UNION CITY, Tenn. — Three people are facing charges after an endangered child alert was issued Saturday for a 12-year-old Union City girl.

According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Julio Gomez-Baltazar, 19, is charged with especially aggravated kidnapping. The TBI confirmed in a news release that two juveniles have also been charged.

The TBI began assisting the Union City Police Department into the circumstances surrounding an endangered 12-year-old girl from Union City. The girl was identified over the weekend as Samaris Siquin-Soto.

According to a news release from the TBI Tuesday, Gomez-Baltazar and the two juveniles were arrested and are being held in Mississippi on $100,000 bond. They are awaiting extradition to Tennessee, the release says.

Siquin-Soto was found Saturday in Pike County, Miss. She has been returned to her family.