Another Warm And Sunny Day Ahead!

Weather Update – 9:35 a.m. – Tuesday Nov. 28th

We were off to a cool start to the day, but temperatures are already warming up quickly. Skies will stay clear throughout the day as high pressure takes control through the next couple of days. Winds coming in from the south will help keep that warmer air around, with highs reaching near 70. Overnight lows will drop into the mid to upper 30s with clear skies.

Wednesday will be another warm and sun-filled day as well. The mild temperatures will last through the last half of the week until we start to see a chance of rain return by early Thursday Morning. Not much rain will come out of the system and it will move out quickly, clearing late Thursday night. Daytime highs will cool down to the low 60s by Friday.

Corallys Ortiz

Storm Team 7 Meteorologist

Twitter – @WBBJ7Corallys

Facebook – facebook.com/wbbj7.corallys

Email – cortiz@wbbjtv.com