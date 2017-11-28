Bernice Day Bond

Funeral services for Bernice Day Bond, age 84, will be held on Saturday,

December 2, 2017 at 11:00 am at Denmark Missionary Baptist Church in

Denmark, TN. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Mrs. Bond died

Saturday November 25, 2017 at Northbrooke HealthCare and Rehab Center.

Visitation will begin Friday morning from 9:00 am until 7:00 pm at Mercer

Brothers Funeral Home. The family will receive friends Friday evening from

6:00 pm until 7:00 pm. Mrs. Bond will lie in state Saturday morning at

Denmark Missionary Baptist Church from 10:00 am until time of service.

For more information, please call Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at

731-423-4922