Carmen Warmath Jones

Carmen Warmath Jones, age 92 of Smyrna, formerly of Jackson, passed away on Friday evening at Waterford Assisted Living Residence in Smyrna.

She was born on May 28, 1925 in Gibson, TN, the daughter of the late Jesse Lafayette Warmath and Martha Brooks Warmath. She attended business college and was a homemaker most of her life. She was a church pianist, about which she was very passionate, for decades. She really loved and enjoyed be around her granddaughters and great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Dr J. Roy Jones and parents Jesse Lafayette Warmath and Martha Brooks Warmath.

She is survived by her son, James Jones of Nolensville, TN; granddaughters Carla Givens and husband Jeff of Mt. Juliet TN, Keri Jones and husband Steven Chandler of Nashville, great-grandchildren Scarlett, Everett and Wyatt Givens of Mt. Juliet.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, November 29, 2017 at 1 pm at George A. Smith and Sons North Chapel with burial following in Highland Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 12-1 pm at the funeral home.