Chief says fire at Milan business likely electrical

MILAN, Tenn. — The Milan Fire Department has confirmed a fire Monday night is believed to have been caused by an electrical problem.

Fire Chief Steven Dillard said firefighters responded around 9:40 p.m. to a business on Sitka Road. Dillard said the fire was out within a few hours.

No injuries were reported in the fire, and there was no major structural damage to the business, Dillard said.

The Milan Fire Department responded with assistance from the Gibson County Fire Department and Medina Fire Department.